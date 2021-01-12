Virgin Intelligent WiFi Plus offers mesh Wi-Fi to boost your home network

(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media has announced Intelligent WiFi Plus. It combines new features on its Hub 3 and Hub 4 routers with Intelligent WiFi Pods - these are mesh network nodes for whole home coverage.

It's a leap up from Virgin's previous Intelligent WiFi offering that used Powerline plugs to cover dead spots around the home. The new WiFi Pods are powered by Plume and are designed for customers with larger homes and plenty of devices to serve. The router features include new 5GHz Wi-Fi channels used by newer devices and all existing Hub 3 and Hub 4 routers get these upgrades anyway.

Like other providers, Virgin also landed its customers with a hefty price hike at the start of 2021 but Intelligent WiFi Plus nodes are available at no extra cost for Ultimate Oomph and Gig1 customers with other Virgin Media customers able to upgrade to the new service for £5 per month - a single WiFi Pod is sent initially, but Intelligent WiFi Plus are eligible for up to three nodes according to Virgin.

Virgin has also added its efforts to the list of telcos offering customers free access to learning resources starting with Oak National Academy. As part of the Department for Education’s Get help with Technology programme, Virgin Mobile is offering an additional 20GB of mobile data per month. Vulnerable customers will also get extra allowances.

Writing by Dan Grabham.