Get a free Apple TV 4K and 12 month Apple TV+ sub with any Three 4G/5G home broadband package

(Pocket-lint) - Three is offering an Apple TV 4K box plus a year-long Apple TV+ subscription as an additional sweetener if you take up any 4G or 5G home broadband package at the moment. The offer is available from today until 17 September 2020.

Three says the deal will save you £48 on an Apple TV subscription over the course of a year's free subscription, but the Apple TV 4K box is a very nice addition if you don't have one. Three is offering 5G Home Broadband for £34 per month (plus a one-off upfront cost of £29) or £27 per month and £29 upfront for 4G Broadband.

After the end of the deal, the price will increase to £29 a month for 4G and £36 a month for 5G. The offer is open to new Three customers only.

If you're thinking about 5G, it's worth noting that Three's 5G coverage is still extremely limited unless you live in London. The router you'll get is plug and play with next-day delivery so you don't need to wait for an engineer to visit.

The news comes hot on the heels of EE's announcement of a bundle iPhone tariff including Apple's TV+, Music and Arcade streaming services.

