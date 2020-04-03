Three has outlined several initiatives it has launched for customers during the period of social distancing and self-isolation in the UK.

For starters, those struggling to stay connected over the internet can now order a 4G home broadband package on a monthly rolling contract, rather than 12 or 24-month, and get a mobile router delivered to their door the next working day. It does not need a landline nor a visit from an installer.

The service costs a £29 upfront free, plus £30 per month.

In addition, Three is offering completely unlimited SIM-only mobile deals just for NHS staff. Also available on a one-month rolling contract, the deal provides NHS staff with unlimited minutes, texts and data for £18 per month.

The offer should be redeemed on the Health Service Discounts website here.

Also important to note is that all NHS websites (using the nhs.uk domain) are available to view data free for all Three customers.

Finally, for customers who need to speak to family and friends abroad, the network's International Saver Add-on for pay monthly customers has been reduced to £10. That includes 3,000 minutes of international calling to 31 destinations - including China, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada and the USA.

It is worth noting that Three has closed all of its UK stores while the country is in lockdown, while ensuring that staff continue to receive full pay as they pitch in to help with customer services.