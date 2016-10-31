Tesla Solar Roof will power your home and look good in the process

Popping a solar panel on your roof is a great way to generate free, sustainable energy for your home but there's one major drawback, it is often unsightly. Some councils even frown upon them.

However, Tesla's latest concept would be approved of by anyone and everyone. Its Solar Roof covers the entire top of a house, yet you wouldn't notice.

That's because each roof tile is a smaller solar panel. It looks like slate but is made of strengthened glass with a solar cell contained inside.

There are even different styles of glass tile, with Tuscan, slate, textured and smooth variants, and you'd have trouble distinguishing the former three with a normal, everyday roofing tile.

They were announced during a special Tesla event by company head Elon Musk. He didn't mention price though, so we doubt the Solar Roof will be cheap to fit.

However, Musk did point out that it won't be much more expensive than having an entire conventional roof refitted. And think of the saving you'll make on electricity bills in future.

The next solar powered initiative Tesla is speculated to unveil will be a next generation electric car. There's currently no word on when that will be.