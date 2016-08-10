Elon Musk's SolarCity will sell roofs made of solar panels

Imagine a roof designed to absorb the sun's rays as a source of energy.

We're not talking about a roof with solar panels attached to it as an afterthought, but rather a roof entirely made out of solar cells. SolarCity, a clean energy company that Tesla is trying to acquire and that entrepreneur Elon Musk serves as chairman over, is currently developing such a technology, according to Musk, who revealed the project during SolarCity's latest earnings call.

During the call, Musk announced that SolarCity will unveil a “solar roof” and emphasised that Tesla/SolarCity plan to go after the roof industry with the new products -- right after Lyndon Rive, SolarCity CEO, referred to two new products that'll be unveiled before the end of the year, which is when the Tesla and SolarCity merger is expected to close.

“It’s a solar roof, as opposed to modules on a roof," said Musk. "I think this is really a fundamental part of achieving differentiated product strategy, where you have a beautiful roof. It’s not a thing on the roof. It is the roof.”

Musk suggested customers will be able to customise their roof design, and that they simply won't receive a bundle of solar shingles. It's therefore unclear how this will work, but more details should come out after the merger.