Tesla 30 April event: New invite teases 'the missing piece'

Tesla has been teasing its upcoming 30 April event for a few weeks now, but that isn't stopped the company from sending out new event invites to the media with a hint meant to whet our appetites.

The mostly-white invite appears to show a silhouette of a box, alongside the following message in all caps: the missing piece. We also see Tesla's name stamped at the bottom of the invite, with no other clues as to what "the missing piece" is referring to or even what the box represents. We can only assume the box is a home battery, and that it will be able to power your house.



Tesla's event, which will be held at the company's headquarters in Hawthorne outside of Los Angeles, is expected to be all about home batteries. Reports are claiming the carmaker has developed a battery cabinet that will be available in white or black colour options. The Guardian said consumers will even be able to rent the cabinet for a $1,500 fee combined with monthly payments.

Tesla is technically referred to as Tesla Motors. It is a US-based public company that is known for making and sellsing electric cars, with its first vehicle being the Tesla Roadster all-electric sports car, followed by the Model S sedan and other models.

The company's rumoured battery cabinet is supposedly large enough to power home lights and various appliances, such as a refrigerator, during a power outage. Pocket-lint is covering the event live, so tune into our Tesla hub for the latest.

