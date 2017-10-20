  1. Home
TalkTalk starts Black Friday early with fibre broadband for just £25 a month and no line rental

- 38-meg and 17-meg broadband on offer

- 25 per cent off

- 18-month fixed fees

Black Friday isn't until 24 November but that won't stop some eager beavers offering major deals beforehand. Some retailers are known to start their sale periods a couple of weeks before as part of the build-up.

TalkTalk however has bucked the trend further by offering Black Friday themed bargains already, more than a month before the big day itself.

It has slashed the prices of two of its broadband packages to offer fast internet connectivity at very affordable rates. And as it fixes its prices for 18 months for TalkTalk broadband customers, if you get them now you are guaranteed to pay the same for the next year-and-a-half.

The main deal on offer is for TalkTalk's Faster Fibre broadband package. It has dropped the price to £25 a month for broadband speeds of up to 38Mbps - it usually costs £33.50 a month.

For that you also get completely free set-up (usually £60), a free router and line rental is included so there are no hidden monthly costs. It is on an 18-month contract.

If speeds aren't your concern, you can also get a massive discount on the non-fibre Fast Broadband package. That will cost you £19.95 a month for 18 months (usually £27) and offers speeds of up to 17Mbps.

Again, set-up and router are free, and line rental is included.

The deals are only available until 2 November, so head to TalkTalk's online site if interested.

