Tado is bringing real-time energy costs to its app, to help users save more money

(Pocket-lint) - Tado - the company behind smart thermostats and AC controls - is bringing a new feature to its app that will help users see how much their energy use is costing, in real time.

With energy prices climbing to their highest ever point in Europe over the past year, Tado hopes to help its users save money on energy by showing them how their heating behaviour affects their bill prices.

If you have an Auto-Assist subscription with Tado, the new tool will be able to forecast how much your energy is going to cost you when you make changes.

Tado says it has managed to create this feature by linking the temperature in your home and app settings with data from your meter (whether smart or manual).

As well as showing you how much your energy consuming habits are impacting your costs, the new software can also show you ways you can be more efficient with your home heating and cooling usage.

This way Tado users will be able to see specific ways they can save money and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time.

Tado is one of the longest-serving manufacturers of smart thermostats, and over the years has made a number of new features available to its users. Not just measuring and controlling in-home temperature, but also the air quality and being able to detect when you have a window or door open.

For years it's also been able to show you how much you've saved on energy costs through your heating behaviour, but only ever as an end-of-month summary. Never in real-time as you change your temperature.

The new real-time forecasting feature is rolling out to select users in Europe from today, so look out for it over the coming weeks and months.