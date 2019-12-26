Christmas is over but that doesn't mean all the pressies have been handed out and unwrapped, we've got a massive one just for you.

Amazon's Boxing Day sales have started and that means some ace bargains to be had on tech, including this amazing deal on Tado smart home devices.

You can get yourself a whole Tado Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ with two add-on Smart Radiator Thermostats for just £159.99 - a whopping £132.67 off the usual price.

That includes two Smart Radiator Thermostats for multi-room control, plus a Tado Smart Thermostat and the rest of the kit needed to start your smart home heating set-up.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Tado Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ with Hot Water Control for £139.99 - 20 per cent off.

Or, if you already have a Tado system installed but want to add a new Tado Smart Thermostat, you can get that for just £79.99 - £24.02 off the usual price.

The Tado Smart Thermostat range connects with a dedicated application for iOS and Android. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. You can therefore use voice control to adjust your smart heating, even remotely.