Second-gen Tado Smart AC Control saves you more money while keeping you just as cool

Tado has announced a new version of its Smart AC Control that brings with it software and algorithm tweaks over its v1 predecessor to save you even more money in the hotter months of the year.

Tado has added its Smart Climate Assistant to the Smart AC Control v2. While this retains the geofencing technology found in the v1, which automatically turns your air conditioning unit off when you leave the house and fires it up again when it detects you're nearby, it adds a new Weather Adaptation mode. This monitors the local weather forecast and automatically adjust the AC settings to be their most efficient.

The Smart Climate Assistant also gives you a room-by-room breakdown of usage in the form of daily Climate Reports, and a monthly Energy Savings Report. Tado is so confident you will save up to 40 per cent on your energy bills that it will give you a full refund, no questions asked, if you don't.

As with the previous version, the second-gen Smart AC Control only works with air conditioning units with a remote control, as it learns the remote's infrared settings to control the AC unit. It's fully compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT, allowing you to control your air conditioning with your voice, or create 'recipes' with other smart home products.

The Tado Smart AC Control v2 is available now for £149, or you can pick up a duo pack for £249.