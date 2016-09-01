Tado third-gen system adds multi-room control, plus HomeKit and Echo compatibility

Tado has announced a third-generation of its smart heating system at consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin. The latest system comprises the v3 Smart Thermostat and Smart Radiator Thermostats, the latter of which will enable room-by-room heating control.

The third-generation of Tado devices deliver an optimised user interface and improved algorithms for better energy efficiency. They also offer expanded platform connectivity, meaning compatibility with Apple's HomeKit, Amazon's Echo and IFTTT.

This means users will not only be able to control their rooms individually with the new devices, but they will be able to do it using their voice, such as asking Siri or Alexa to turn down the heating in the bedroom. Scenes can also be created using the platforms, meaning you could set your heating to turn down, your lights to turn off and your alarm to switch on when you leave the house, all through HomeKit, for example.

Tado uses your smartphone's location to automatically turn the heating down when the last person leaves home. It will also turn the heating up when it recognises someone is on their way home and it takes into account the weather and your building characteristics. According to the company, users can save up to 31 per cent with the system.

The third generation of Tado products will be available in two Starter Kits, both of which can be rented for less than £6 per month. The Smart Thermostat v3 Starter Kit includes the Smart Thermostat and internet bridge and costs £199 to buy outright, while the Smart Radiator Thermostat Starter Kit that includes two Smart Radiator Thermostat and the bridge costs £179.

Additional Smart Radiator Thermostats, priced at £59, and Smart Thermostats can be added to a Starter Kit and they will all be available from 1 September at tado.com.