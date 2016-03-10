Five ways to get more out of tado° in 2016

Unlike many technology products, an Internet of Things (IoT) device continues to develop and improve as time goes on, rather than aging into insignificance. The beauty of today’s IoT products is that software plays an ever increasing role, meaning connected devices such as tado° can be updated remotely, providing continuous new features for you. Here are five ways to get the most out of tado°.

If This Then That allows you to connect your tado° Smart Thermostat or Smart AC Control to other smart appliances and devices. IFTTT makes the internet work for you, allowing you to create simple connections between the products and web services you use every day. Through our IFTTT channels you can combine selected triggers and actions and mix them into your own individual recipes.

This means tado° features can be used for purposes other than heating and cooling. Take the tado° geolocation feature for example, when the last tado° user leaves the house, not only will the heating automatically go to savings mode, but simultaneously the lights and electric home appliances like the coffee machine or TV switch off, the alarm system activates and the front door locks.

Hot water production can account for around 20% of your total heating bill. tado° users with an Extension Kit can control their boiler's hot water production through a range of features and interfaces. Through the tado° mobile or web app you can manually control your hot water from wherever you are as well as being able to set hot water schedules to fit your day.



This also works well with tado°’s geolocation feature. Using your phone’s location, tado° can automatically turn down the hot water when the last person leaves home and turn it up again when it detects someone returning - should your schedule request hot water at that time.

Having smart control of individual zones or rooms can make a real impact on savings. When you come home late from work or at irregular times, perhaps you just want tado°’s geolocation feature to pre-heat a certain room, such as your bedroom. With tado°’s Additional Smart Thermostats, you can take control of separate zones for more control and comfort - perfect for those with underfloor heating.

tado° recently announced a partnership with O2 and AT&T to integrate its smart heating into the telecom companies’ smart home ecosystems.

With 10s of millions of customers, these new partnerships allow for exciting new features (similar to IFTTT), such as turning on the lights, disabling the alarm system, or calling the elevator through tado°’s geolocation feature as well as many other feature integrations. The tado° solutions via O2 and AT&T will be brought to market this summer.

HomeKit is Apple’s home automation standard that lets you control connected thermostats, lights, locks, alarms, sensors and other smart devices through your iPhone and its voice commands. Through tado° HomeKit you will be able to talk to your Smart Thermostat or Smart AC Control and give it commands from the comfort of your sofa or from wherever you are.

Imagine being able to set multiple smart home devices with a single command. HomeKit lets you create scenes to connect and control appliance settings in different combinations. For example, you can create a scene named ‘coming home’ that turns on the lights, unlocks your doors, and turns up your tado° Smart Thermostat. Sounds cool huh? This integration is coming to the Smart Thermostat and Smart AC Control later this year to make 2016 a great time to get smart with tado°.

