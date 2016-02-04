Saving energy and money with a smart thermostat

It might surprise you to know that heating accounts for about 60 per cent of the average household’s energy bill, making it by far the largest expense in your home. Of course the amount you spend on heating depends on many circumstances, but one thing is for certain, you could easily be spending a lot less. It’s not about giving up a warm and cosy home to make savings, it’s about using your heating in a much smarter way that delivers both comfort and savings.

Technology has come a long way in recent years but most boilers are still stuck in the 20th century. Heating systems are inherently complex, but the user experience should be simple. If you find using your programmable timer much more confusing than it should be, you’re not alone.

Whether you’re the kind of person who turns their heating off when away or keeps it on most of the day, it’s beneficial to have your heating and home temperature taken care of. It can actually save you money to keep your heating at a low setpoint temperature when you’re at work rather than to turn it off.

Controlling your heating system isn’t as simple as switching your lights on and off. Weather patterns, humidity, room size and insulation are just some factors that have a big impact, and this is where tado° comes into play.

tado° guarantees that no energy is wasted by ensuring that your heating is always at the optimal temperature whether you’re at home or away. Through the use of a geo-aware app, tado° automatically adjusts the temperature based on the residents’ locations.

So when the last person leaves home, your heating will automatically turn down to the ideal low setpoint temperature for overall energy efficiency. As soon as tado° detects the first person on their way back it will begin pre-heating the household so you always come back to a warm and cosy home while saving when you’re away.

It’s no surprise that a blazing sun will affect your home’s temperature, but a boiler won’t take this into account until after it has happened or not at all. On a day with strong sunshine beaming through your windows, tado° will automatically reduce your heating to make sure not a penny is wasted heating your home when the sun is doing it for free.

In combination with the savings of smart weather forecasting, tado° also gets to know your building inside out, which means it learns the structural characteristics unique to your home. Households come in various shapes and sizes, some are well insulated, some have large windows and so on. tado° uses this knowledge to optimise your heating system’s efficiency.

A common issue for homeowners and tenants alike is understanding your heating bill. The wheels have been in motion for a while to simplify this but there is still a long way to go. tado° is many steps ahead. With the Smart Thermostat you can see live graphs and reports that illustrate when your heating and hot water is on, what triggered it, when the sun has an impact and how much you are spending and saving through intelligent, automated heated control. This is all available with the touch of the finger on iOS, Android and Windows phones and tablets.

The combination of automated geolocation, weather forecasting and getting to know your building’s characteristics brings proven savings on your heating bill of up to 31 per cent a year. Consequently, the tado° Smart Thermostat typically pays for itself within a year and will bring further savings for many years to come. This all comes at no expense to your comfort. In fact the convenience and comfort of your home will only be improved through fully automated and manual control from wherever you are, ensuring your home temperature is just the way you like it.

About tado°

Headquartered in Munich, tado°, the European market leader in intelligent home climate control solutions, was founded in 2011. With its Smart Thermostat and Smart AC Control, tado° revolutionises the way energy is consumed at home. Through the use of a geo-aware app, tado° automatically adjusts the temperature based on the residents’ locations, enabling households to save up to 31% on energy costs while reaching a higher level of comfort.

