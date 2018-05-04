  1. Home
Things to ask Alexa on May the 4th Star Wars day

|
Things to ask Alexa on May the 4th Star Wars day

To celebrate May the 4th, also known as Star Wars day, Amazon has added a mighty list of commands and questions you can ask Alexa.

If you have an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or other Echo device, you can ask it all manner of Star Wars-related queries and it will respond. You can also use some quotes or get a specific Star Wars joke for the day.

Here are some of the commands you can try:

  • Alexa, who is the best Jedi? 
  • Alexa, can you talk like Yoda?
  • Alexa, do you like Star Wars?
  • Alexa, aren’t you a little tall for a storm trooper?
  • Alexa, what’s the Jedi code? 
  • Alexa, I am your father
  • Alexa, there is no try
  • Alexa, tell me a princess Leia Quote
  • Alexa, May the Force be with you
  • Alexa, May the fourth be with you
  • Alexa, when is Star Wars Day? 
  • Alexa, what order should I watch Star Wars in?
  • Alexa, who is Luke Skywalker’s father?
  • Alexa, tell me a Star Wars joke
  • Alexa, tell me a Star Wars quote
  • Alexa, how fast is the Millennium Falcon?

You can also listen to a "Best of Star Wars" playlist on Amazon Music today. Just ask: "Alexa, play the Best of Star Wars playlist" and be transported to another galaxy far, far away.

