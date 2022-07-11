Spotify adds real-time lyrics for Nest Hub owners

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify users with a Nest Hub have finally been served with a long-requested feature: real-time lyrics.

The Hub and other Google Assistant smart displays can now see the lyrics for supported songs on Spotify as they play.

The feature had already rolled out to Android, iOS, smart TVs and game consoles late last year, but had until now been strangely absent on Google Assistant devices.

Users just need to tap a new lyrics ison in the bottom-right hand corner of the screen when a song is playing. The lyrics will scroll as the music plays so you can sing along at your heart's content.

Roborock offers the best discounts ever for Prime Day By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 July 2022 There are some jaw-dropping prices on offer here if you need a new robot vacuum.

As with the other Spotify apps, the live lyrics are provided by MusixMatch: "Lyrics are one of the most requested features from listeners across the globe," said the streaming service when it launched the function last year.

"So after iterating and testing, we’ve created an experience that’s simple and interactive - and even shareable. By partnering with Musixmatch, we’re bringing song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of our extensive library of tracks."

Both Spotify Premium and Free account owners can use the feature across many of the millions of tracks that are available to them.

Writing by Rik Henderson.