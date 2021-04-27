How to set up Spotify on Google Home and control it by voice

(Pocket-lint) - You can use Google Home and Nest speakers and displays to voice control your Spotify - and you don't even need the premium version of the music service.

Google Home and Nest speakers support a range of music services, including Deezer, Apple Music and Spotify - both the Premium and Free tiers.

This feature takes you through how to setup Spotify on Google Home and Nest speakers, whether you have a free account or paid account, and how to control it with your voice.

Once you've linked your Spotify account to your Google Home or Nest speakers and displays, you can ask it to play your favorite songs, artists, albums, and playlists by using voice commands. You can also control the Spotify app on your Android device with Google Assistant.

Download the Google Home app and open it. Tap the "+" in the top left corner Tap Music under the "Add Services" section Select Spotify Tap Link Account Log in to Spotify. (If you don't already have a Spotify account, you can create one by tapping Sign up to Spotify. After this, you'll need to start the account link process from the beginning.) Tap OK to confirm.

You can make Spotify the default player on your Google Home and Nest speakers so you don't have to specify "on Spotify" at the end of each voice command (Google Home gives you the option to do this when you ask it to play music -- simply say "yes" to agree).

In the Google Home app, tap the settings icon in the main screen Tap Music. Select Spotify to set it as the default music player for your Google Home and Nest speakers.

Just say "OK Google", then...

"Play my Discover Weekly on Spotify". "Turn up the volume on Spotify". "Play some classical music on Spotify". "Pause this song on Spotify".

You can view the full list of voice commands from here.

Google Home, Home Max, Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (first gen), Nest Hub (second gen) and Nest Hub Max all support Spotify.

Yes. Spotify comes in two main tiers: Free and Premium. Premium is currently £9.99 a month and includes access to features such as ad free streaming, unlimited skips, extreme quality streaming, and Spotify Connect. You can learn more about Spotify Premium here.

If you have Spotify Free and ask Google Assistant to play a particular song, artist, or album, Spotify will start a station of songs inspired by the item. If you request a playlist, the music will start playing in shuffle mode. You can also ask Spotify to play music based on genre, mood, or activity, and you can ask for Spotify-curated playlists on a free account.

If you have a Spotify Premium account, you can ask for something specific to be played, and Spotify will instantly serve it up.

