How to connect Spotify to Alexa or Amazon Echo

(Pocket-lint) - You can change your default music service for Alexa, so that it'll play from whatever service you prefer.

That's handy if you don't subscribe to Amazon Music and maybe prefer, say, Spotify. Luckily, changing the default option to Spotify is super easy. It only requires a few taps within the Amazon Alexa app. Here's what you need to do so that you can ask Alexa to start playing tunes and playlists from Spotify, rather than from some other service.

First, make sure your Amazon Echo or Alexa device is already set up. If you need to set it up, check out Pocket-lint's handy guide about how to do that. Next, open the Amazon Alexa app, then go to Music & Media under Settings, link your Spotify account (this requires logging with your Spotify credentials), and set it as your default service.

Open the Amazon Alexa mobile app. Select More, Settings, then Music & Podcasts. You'll see the option to Link New Services. Select this and sign into Spotify. Once connected, tap on Default Services. Under Music, choose Spotify. You can also set Spotify as default for genre stations and podcasts. Once done, your Spotify account will be linked to Alexa and be the default service for music.

Sign into the Alexa web app. Click Music, Video, & Books. Choose Spotify and click Link your account. You’re directed to log in to Spotify. Enter your login credentials. Your Spotify account is now linked to Alexa. Goto Settings and scroll down to Music & Media. At the bottom of the Music & Media settings, you can select Spotify as your default music provider.

Here's a handful of voice commands that work:

“Alexa, play Spotify.”

“Alexa, play my Discover Weekly.”

“Alexa, play pop.”

“Alexa, what song is this?” Go here to view a full list of available commands. All Amazon Echo devices will suppoty Spotify streaming. You can also use Sonos devices. No. You need a Spotify Premium account to use Spotify with Alexa. Spotify comes in two main tiers: Free and Premium. Premium is currently £9.99 a month and includes access to features such as ad free streaming, unlimited skips, extreme quality streaming, and Spotify Connect. You can learn more about Spotify Premium here. You can also control Spotify music on your Amazon Echo with your phone by using Spotify Connect. You can learn more about that from here.