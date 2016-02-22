Sony Xperia Eye, Projector, Agent: Concept visions of a connected future

Alongside the launch of new handsets, Sony revealed a collection of Xperia concepts at Mobile World Congress 2016, products designed to help users interact in a more meaningful way.

The Xperia Eye, Xperia Projector and Xperia Agent, constitute a line-up of connected devices, some borrowing ideas that we've seen previously.

Here's a run-down of Sony's Xperia concept pieces.

The Xperia Eye is a compact, wide-angle lens camera that you can wear. The idea is that it will attach to clothing, be worn around the neck or be used with one of the accessories. It brings the Sony's Exmor camera sensor technology in its smallest form.

The Eye will have a 360-degree spherical lens for a natural field of view and it will capture images automatically using facial and voice detection. The conceptual device is slightly bigger than the size of a lighter and it's lovely and light. Whether what we saw will be the final design is unclear, but if it is, it won't be that subtle when worn.

It appears to be similar to the Autographer camera, a device that wasn't all that popular so it will be interesting to see if Sony can make the idea more appealing.

The Xperia Projector is all about stimulating communication through an interactive interface that is projected on a clear surface. There are fewer details on the Projector than the Eye but it is said that it will respond to touch, voice and gestures, like a smartphone.

This device is a little larger than the Eye and looks a little like a NAS drive but it would probably blend in seamlessly enough within a home surrounding.

Last but not least, the Xperia Agent is a personal assistant. It will respond to voice and gestures, delivering you with useful information, communication assistance and control over your home appliances.

The Agent has a built-in camera and projector display, allowing it to project content onto various surfaces. It is also powered by Sony's voice technology like the other concepts and it is perhaps larger than you might expect and looks a little like a sleek coffee maker, but again, it's not clear if what we saw is the final design.

Sony has not revealed if or when any of the three Xperia concepts will come to market but we will keep you posted if we hear anything further.