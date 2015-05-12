Sony’s Hue-like bulbs go one better, they have Bluetooth speakers in

Sony Japan has announced the consumer release of an app-controlled light bulb that has a Bluetooth speaker inside, so you can have music and suitable ambient lighting come from the same source.

Having been first unveiled at IFA in Berlin last year as part of the company's Life Space UX project, the Sony LED Light Bulb Speaker has a 40mm driver inside and is capable of an audio output up to 2W. It shines light at 360 lumens and the audio is delivered through an unshielded front to retain clarity - much like any small, round speaker.

It connects through Bluetooth 3.0 and as well as be controllable through a smartphone, the bulb comes with an NFC remote control too. It enables the user to control the brightness of the light and the volume of the music.

Sony isn't the first company to put a speaker in a light fitting, but this is the first time we've heard of one being coupled with an app-controlled LED bulb - it's a fine example of the shift to a smarthome and Internet of Things mentality for the company.

READ: Sony's Symphonic Light and Life Space UX concept are set to make your home well-lit and futuristic (eyes-on)

Unlike the main Philips' Hue bulbs, the Sony Light Bulb Speaker only shines in white rather than across the spectrum, but maybe that's somewhere down the line too?

The Bulb Speaker will be available in Japan initially from 23 May, priced at 23,880 yen (around £128).

READ: Philips Hue review