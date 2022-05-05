(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has been rumoured to be developing a voice assistant since at least last summer. Now, the latest report on the project claims Sonos will finally launch its voice assistant in the coming weeks.

Called Sonos Voice, the voice assistant will debut in the US on 1 June 2022 through a free over-the-air software update, according to The Verge. Sonos' smart speakers and soundbars that support the S2 platform are all set to receive support Sonos Voice support. Sonos Voice will allow you to control music playback on these Sonos devices using voice commands, serving as an alternative to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant if you prefer not to use those assistants.

As for whether the feature will arrive in other countries, it's expected to roll out elsewhere at an unconfirmed later date.

Sonos Voice will likely support Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Deezer right out of the gate. It won't work with Spotify or YouTube Music.

However, with the other supported services, you will be able to ask your Sonos device to play an artist, album, song, or playlist. All you have to do is say "Hey Sonos" as your wake word. It should still be possible to use Sonos Voice alongside Alexa, by saying the respective wake word. Your voice command will also be processed on-device, which means it won't be recorded or handled in the cloud.

Finally, The Verge said Sonos will also probably announce a $250 soundbar. Called Sonos Ray, it might arrive alongside Sonos Voice, but it won't have built-in voice mics.

