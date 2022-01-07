(Pocket-lint) - Ikea and Sonos partnered up last year to introduce new speakers and audio products. Now, they have updated their Symfonisk bookshelf speaker, with a second-generation version that’s already available in the Netherlands, according to Dutch tech website Tweakers.

The new model features a faster processor and more memory, and it consumes less power when on standby mode. It also comes with a longer power cable. Clearly, most of these changes are internal, because when you look at the new model next to the first-generation model, they look nearly identical, save for an updated button layout. The new speaker has the volume controls next to each other rather than separated.

Otherwise, the new speaker offers much of the same functionality as before, including compatibility with Sonos’ speaker network and support for Apple’s Airplay 2. It also still comes in black and white colour options. If any of this interests you, the latest Symfonisk can be purchased from Ikea’s Netherlands site for €99. There's no word yet on whether it will release outside of the country, including in the US and the UK.

Pocket-lint had a chance to review Ikea and Sonos' Symfonisk Picture Frame with a Wi-Fi speaker last year - check out that below:

The X-Sense Home Security System makes the perfect Christmas present for your family's safety By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 7 January 2022