Sonos has quietly confirmed it will launch support for Google Assistant on its smart speakers as soon as next week - so, mid-May 2019.

The company has been beta testing this functionality for months, but now we're finally learning it is ready to roll out to the Sonos One and Sonos Beam smart speakers. In a quarterly earnings letter to shareholders, CEO Patrick Spence announced Sonos is planning to launch Assistant soon, starting with the US. It will come to "more markets to come over the next few months", said Spence.

He added:

“This feature will truly elevate the customer experience and marks the first time that consumers will be able to buy a single smart speaker and get to choose which voice assistant they want to use. We think giving consumers choice is always the right decision, and we anticipate this philosophy will be adopted in the industry over time."

Keep in mind Sonos first revealed the Sonos One speaker would get Assistant in 2017, so this is a long-time coming. We're told all Sonos customers with the voice-activated speakers will get this functionality. These speakers also feature Amazon Alexa and support for AirPlay 2.

There wasn't too much other information in the release (PDF) about the upcoming launch. We'll keep you posted as learn more.