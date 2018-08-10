Amazon's Alexa announcements feature has been added to Sonos speakers for the first time.

The Sonos One and Sonos Beam smart speakers now have the ability to broadcast messages around the home, bringing the young ones to the dinner table or making sure everyone in a household is kept in the loop.

Already added to Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices, the feature works by someone in the home recording a short announcement message on any compatible Alexa device or smartphone.

All they have to do is say "Alexa, announce", "Alexa, broadcast" or "Alexa, tell everyone" and the following message will be recorded. It will then play on every Alexa-enabled device in the home.

This now includes the Sonos One and Sonos Beam.

Announcements can also be muted from certain devices by either setting a device to the Do Not Disturb mode. This will ensure the device can still record and send messages, but not receive them.

Alternatively, you can restrict inbound and outbound messages per device in settings on the Alexa app for iOS or Android.

Although other Sonos devices, such as the Play:1 and Playbar, can play music sent to them through an Alexa-enabled device, it doesn't seem that they are compatible with Alexa announcements at this present time.