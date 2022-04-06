Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Sky now offers Gigafast broadband with up to 900 Mbps speeds

- Guaranteed speeds above 600 Mbps, up to 900 Mbps

- Priced at £55 per month

(Pocket-lint) - Sky has launched its fastest broadband package yet, offering speeds of up to 900 Mbps.

Gigafast is a full fibre package and is 25 times faster than Sky's Superfast 35 plan. It can reach speeds just shy of a full gigabit and while that might not happen in all user cases, Sky guarantees a minimum speed of 600 Mbps.

Basically, if your speeds drop below that, it will give you that month's subscription fee back.

The Wi-Fi router it comes with is capable of connecting to up to 120 devices at once.

Sky's Gigafast broadband is available to all new and existing customers and is priced at £55 per month on an 18-month contract.

"With game changing speeds that are 25x faster than our standard fibre, Sky Broadband Gigafast offers Wi-Fi hungry homes the ability to connect lots of devices at any one time, delivered through our reliable network with award-winning customer service,"  said Sky Broadband's director of propositions, Aman Bhatti.

Sky also offers a Broadband Boost plan where, for an extra £5 per month, you get guaranteed Wi-Fi signal in each room or your money back. Engineer fees will be free and you will get daily line checks.

Writing by Rik Henderson.