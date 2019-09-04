Sky promises strong Wi-Fi in every room or your money back

Sky is promising a strong Wi-Fi signal in every room in the house as part of a new WiFi Guarantee on its Sky Broadband Boost packages.

The WiFi Guarantee will ensure that a signal is strong enough to stream content from Sky Go, Now TV or Netflix throughout your home and, if not, you will get your money back.

Added to Sky Boost broadband packages from 6 September, the promise will see Sky take several steps to fix your Wi-Fi signals if the speeds aren't good enough.

First, you need to check your Sky Broadband Hub router speeds though Sky's online checker or via the My Sky app. If it's not performing as well as it should, Sku will launch an investigation and send a Wi-Fi booster to help improve speeds elsewhere in the home.

If that doesn't help, an engineer will be sent to optimise the signal in each room and those on a Boost plan will also be able to choose evening or weekend callouts.

If that still doesn't work, Sky will refund the Boost upgrade cost for the remaining time on your contract.

Sky Broadband Boost with WiFi Guarantee will be available from £5 per month starting 6 September. It can be added to any of the company's existing broadband packages.