Samsung's CES 2023 smart kitchen tech puts a camera in your oven

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is getting into the CES spirit by announcing new smart kitchen technology that comes straight out of the future - including one new oven that has a camera and artificial intelligence inside.

The Samsung CES 2023 unveilings have to begin with the Bespoke AI Oven, a product that Samsung promises will make meal prep a breeze. The reason? The included AI Pro Cooking system uses various technologies and a camera to warn hapless chefs when they're about to burn their food. What's more, the camera can also detect what is actually being cooked, allowing it to suggest cook times and temperatures for more than 80 different dishes and ingredients.

The Bespoke AI Oven will launch in the United States in the third quarter of 2023, although no pricing has been made available. Samsung does also say that the Bespoke AI Oven is already available in Europe, but again, there's no price information provided.

Joining the Bespoke AI Oven is the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub, which is just about the longest product name we've seen in some time. The main point of interest is a 32-inch FHD screen that's almost twice the size of the display previous Samsung fridges had to offer.

That screen includes support for SmartThings services as well as allowing people to watch Samsung TV Plus, with more than 190 free channels available. You know, in case you absolutely must watch TV on your fridge. As for availability, those in North America and Korea should see the thing available to buy in the first half of 2023.

