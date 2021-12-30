Bespoke and colourful Samsung fridges to debut at CES 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is currently showcasing its first-ever bespoke kitchen package that includes colourful custom-designed French door refrigerators.

The company's range of bespoke kitchen accessories will be fully unveiled at CES 2022, but are already being shown off. The bespoke range is set to include every major type of refrigerator Samsung sells including 3-door, 4-door and Family Hub models.

These bespoke models allow you to customise the design of the fridge to match or complement the style of your kitchen. These include a wide range of sizes, configurations and colours with some pretty bonkers colour choices. The Samsung Bespoke French Door refrigerator offers potentially thousands of different combinations.

There are two finishes - glass and steel and each of these has a range of colours to choose from. Glass, for example, includes White, Gray, Pink, Charcoal, Morning Blue, Clementine and Sunrise Yellow. While with the steel finish you can choose from colours including Tuscan, Matte Black, Navy, Emerald Green and Stainless Steel.

As you can see, some of these combinations are certainly striking and significantly different from the norm. Of course, the range isn't just about looks either.

The bespoke range includes Samsung's latest cooling tech. That includes Beverage Center and Dual Auto Ice Maker which give you chilled drinks when you need them most. The FlexZone which keeps ingredients fresh and the smarts are there too with Samsung Family Hub.

In 2022, the Family Hub will support Samsung TV Plus for seamless viewing experiences around your home. Support for Amazon Alexa is also coming in select regions, meaning you'll be able to get Amazon Music and re-ordering services straight from your fridge.

Find out more about the bespoke range here.