Samsung JetBot 90 AI+ has a messy name, but promises to smartly clean your home

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has announced the JetBot 90 AI+ a robot vacuum cleaner that's aiming to be smarter than other robot cleaners thanks to AI.

The JetBot 90 AI+ is loaded with sensors, including Lidar and a 3D sensor, so that it can recognise objects and separate those from the floor it is trying to clean. This will allow it, for example, to avoid things like cables, which other robot vacuums would just drive right over and attempt to consume.

The smart skills comes from an object recognition algorithm so that the JetBot can figure out the best way to clear a room. There's also a camera on it, so you can view what your cleaner can see from your phone.

There's 30W of suction power from a jet cyclone system, with Samsung saying that it can both take in and trap dust from the air as well as picking up dirt from the floor.

Once the cleaning is finished, the charging dock for the JetBot 90 AI+ can extract all the waste it has collected, so you don't need to worry about emptying it - with enough storage so you'll only need to empty it every couple of months.

There's no word on how much the Samsung JetBot 90 AI+ is going to cost, but it is confirmed for the US in H1 2021.

Samsung also showcased the JetBot 90 AI+ playing its role as part of the SmartThings Pet system, which Samsung suggests is a way to remotely monitor your pets while you're away from home using the SmartThings system.

