There is a mountain of evidence to suggest Samsung has developed a Bixby-powered Galaxy Home Mini and it's coming soon.

In fact, a new leak that's just been added to pile contains a slew of images, videos, and screenshots of the speaker.

Posted by XDA-Developers’ Max Weinbach, this dump provides a detailed look at the Galaxy Home Mini and indicates the device will be released on 12 February, right after the Galaxy S20 event. Keep in mind, in January, the Galaxy Home Mini was finally given a release window.

The CEO of Samsung's consumer electronics business revealed during CES 2020 that the small Echo Dot/Google Home Mini-style device will be available from "early 2020". Samsung's own South Korean website also accidentally revealed the device will be released in February.

Powered by the Samsung-owned AKG audio brand, the Galaxy Home Mini is mostly encased in fabric and, like its peer devices, has volume and mute touch controls on the top. It is a Bixby device, will provide music playback, and is capable of controlling a smart home using voice. Recently, we found out that the Home Mini will also sport four IR remote transmitters, so it can control other devices that use IR remotes.

One thing we are yet to hear any word on, however, is the larger Samsung Galaxy Home, the company mentioned a while back. There is no release date, timeline or window for it at all. We're now wondering whether it has been scrapped. If we do hear anything about the bigger device, we'll ensure to tell you all about it. For now, you can pop the Mini version under February in your calendar.

Samsung's next event is scheduled for 11 February. We will keep you posted about whether the Home Mini is announced then. It's still unknown how Samsung will price the smart speaker. For comparison, the Nest Mini sells for $49, and Amazon's Echo Dot is currently on sale for $30.