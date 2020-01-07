Samsung Galaxy Home Mini gets a release date, sort of

The Samsung Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker, as shown at the company's developers conference (SDC) last year has finally been given a release date. Well, a release window.

The CEO of Samsung's consumer electronics business, Hyunsuk Kim, revealed during CES that the small Echo Dot/Google Home Mini-style device will be available from "early 2020".

Powered by the Samsung-owned AKG audio brand, the Galaxy Home Mini is mostly encased in fabric and, like its peer devices, has volume and mute touch controls on the top.

It is a Bixby device and, as well as provide music playback, is capable of controlling a smart home using voice.

Recently, we found out that he Home Mini will also sport four IR remote transmitters, which means it can be used to also switch-on and control other non-smart devices that use IR remotes.

One thing we are yet to hear any word on, however, is the larger Samsung Galaxy Home, the company mentioned a while back.

There is no release date, timeline or window for it at all. We're now wondering whether it has been scrapped.

If we do hear anything about the bigger device, we'll ensure to tell you all about it. For now, you can pop the Mini version under February/March in your calendar.