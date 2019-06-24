Samsung has updated its SmartThings line of smart home accessories with three new gadgets that won't break the bank.

It's introducing a new $89.99 SmartThings Cam, $17.99 SmartThings Wi-Fi Smart Plug, and $9.99 SmartThings Smart Bulb. Obviously, these all fit in the SmartThings ecosystem, but the Cam and Smart Plug can be used with or without a SmartThings hub. The Smart Bulb uses Zigbee 3.0 and requires the hub. All three devices work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby.

And they're available starting now - at prices far better than what the competition offers. The SmartThings Cam, for instance, costs way less than the Nest Cam and still features full HD video with HDR, IR for night vision, two-way audio, person detection, a 145-degree field of view, and 24-hour cloud storage backup (or 30-day backup for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year).

You can also view your video via the SmartThings mobile apps for iOS or Android, or on one of Samsung’s FamilyHub fridges or a Samsung TV. As for the Wi-Fi Smart Plug, it reminds us of Amazon’s Smart Plug, but again, it's cheaper and works with not just Alexa but also Google Assistant.

Finally, Samsung said its smart bulb is a 9-watt smart LED light bulb that features 806 lumens and a warm white colour that can be dimmed. It's a bargain, entry-level smart home accessory, especially for those of you not eager to spend tonnes more on, say, Philips Hue lights.