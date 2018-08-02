Samsung's IFA press event confirmed - but doesn't look like it's time for Galaxy Watch

Samsung has confirmed its IFA 2018 press conference - but it doesn't look like it will be time for the Galaxy Watch to launch there.

That's because the invite to the event is on Samsung's own booth at the Berlin City Cube. It usually uses a separate location if there are Galaxy or Gear devices to launch. That leads us to conclude that we'll see Galaxy Watch alongside the Galaxy Note 9 next week.

The invite also shows various appliances, a Note device and a Samsung TV's under Samsung's 2018 tagline of "Do what you can't" (if you've seen the TV ads then you'll know our favourite bit where the teacher shouts - CAN'T. CAN APOSTROPHE T).

Expect significant chat about MicroLED and Samsung's SmartThings connected tech platform.

We're expecting Samsung to announce availability to MicroLED TVs since the company's early 2018 financial report which said: "Expand premium lineups for products such as ultra-large-size QLED TVs (75” and up) and 8K TVs; solidify leadership in premium market by launching innovative products like MicroLED TVs."

We're also expecting the company to announce availability of "The Wall" flagship MicroLED TV for 2019. Late last month, Samsung's display president Han Jong-hee said that Samsung will start mass-producing its "The Wall" TV in September, but the final product will launch as a much thinner consumer version next year.

"It will be 30mm thick, where as the original version is 80mm thick. Although it'll be a luxury product, "the price will not be as high as people think," said Han.

