Samsung is behind the curve when it comes to smart speakers. But it might catch up soon.

The company has already launched its own assistant, Bixby, though it pales in comparison to well-established rivals, such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Nevertheless, the company has been working toward putting Bixby in a smart speaker, just like how Google Home has Google Assistant and Amazon Echo has Alexa. Now, according to a new report, Samsung might announce this device as soon as next month.

The Wall Street Journal published a report on a foldable smartphone from Samsung, but it also revealed that Samsung will announce its Bixby device within the next month. Keep in mind it has an Unpacked event scheduled for 9 August, when it plans to launch the Galaxy Note 9 and maybe even a Galaxy Watch. Samsung has already directly confirmed that it’s developing a speaker, it just hasn't indicated when it'll launch.

The rumoured price for this device is around $300. As for what Samsung’s speaker looks like, it supposedly has a "bowled shape, with a legged bottom and lights at the top.” It also features “sound shifting, where the speaker’s audio can be beamed in the direction of a person providing verbal commands”. It might also double as a smart home hub for Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem of smart home devices.

If you want to watch Samsung's Unpacked event live to see if this speaker does indeed appear, you can stream it right from here.