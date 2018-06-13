Samsung's Bixby smart speaker might have this pivoting head display

Samsung has been quietly developing its Bixby smart speaker for some time now, and very little is known about the device.

However, new patents from the World Intellectual Property Organization and the US Patent and Trademark Office have given us a good idea about what to expect from a Samsung smart speaker. As spotted by Let’s Go Digital, the filings describe a device with seven microphones and a pivoting head outfitted with both a display and a camera. It reminds us of a humanoid Amazon Echo Show or Echo Look.

The head can rotate 360-degrees and face the direction in which it hears sound. It also seems like the camera can offer facial recognition. Users will be able to interact with the smart speaker using voice commands or the speaker's touch-sensitive display. The filings mention how Bixby could use the display to show text and photos. Also, when connected to the internet, it could also be used to make video calls.

We can't help but think Samsung is trying to one-up existing smart speakers by combining them all into a Frankenstein-like advanced device. Keep in mind these are just patents, and they may never come to fruition. That said, Samsung CEO DJ Koh confirmed earlier this year that Samsung is making a Bixby smart speaker, and that the plan is to eventually market the speaker as a “premium” device.

