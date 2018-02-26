Samsung confirms it will unveil its Bixby smart speaker this year
- DJ Koh, a Samsung exec, confirmed the news at MWC 2018
Leaks and reports from the past year will have you believe that a Bixby-powered smart speaker is coming this year.
Now, thanks to DJ Koh, president of Samsung’s mobile division, we know it's definitely happening. He confirmed at MWC 2018 that Samsung’s long-rumored Bixby smart speaker will debut sometime in the second half the year, according to The Wall Street Journal. It's early days, however, so there's still little we know about this device.
Samsung had already confirmed it was developing a smart speaker last August, and subsequent leaks suggested it would launch sometime in the first half of 2018 for around $200. Samsung has now set the record straight and said we can expect it later in the year, but it neglected to mention what the speaker looks like or features.
It'll not only have built-in Bixby, the company's AI voice assistant, but we assume it'll also double as a central hub for its SmartThings smart home system. It will likely also have all the usual smart speaker features, such as the ability to listen to music, set reminders, and so on. Koh did say that he wants to "focus on more premium".
That suggests he wants Samsung's speaker to compete with Apple HomePod and Google Home Max, rather than the Google Home Mini or Amazon Echo Dot. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
