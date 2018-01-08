Samsung: 'All our devices will be connected and intelligent by 2020'

Samsung says all its devices will not only be connected by 2020, they will be intelligent. Announcing the 2020 "intelligence of things" on stage at CES 2018, Samsung said its key aim was to bring better connected experiences for people.

Samsung first announced the target to get all its devices connected by 2020 back in in 2015 and announced today that 90 per cent of its line-up is already connected today.

"For many the world of connected devices is still complex", said HS Kim, head of Samsung’s consumer electronics division as he explained that fragmented and complex ecosystems are a barrier to adoption.

"That’s not simpler, that’s not easier. At Samsung, we believe it should be as easy as flipping a switch. We believe it should be seamless… with a single touchpoint [the SmartThings app] for control".

Samsung intends that SmartThings (which it acquired back in 2014) should push people to adopt connected devices through being an "open and intelligent" platform.

A key part of this, says Samsung, is 5G adoption and the electronics giant has already made investments in the area, completed a real-world test in Korea and partnered with Verizon in the US.

"5G will lead us to a world where there is instant connectivity" says Samsung's US president Baxter. "It's only natural that we are taking the lead with 5G."

Samsung is uniting its connected device apps including Samsung Connect, Smart Home, Smart View and more into the SmartThings app. Additionally, Samsung announced that Harman Ignite will also be incorporated into the SmartThings Cloud so you will be able to manage your connected home from the car and vice versa.

Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby is also at the centre of this and - as it said yesterday - Samsung is also incorporating it into selected Family Hub refrigerators this year.

Also new is that Samsung is going to use its Knox security technology within all its smart home consumer devices.

"Globally we sell half a billion connected devices a year," continued Baxter. "We will seamlessly connect these devices in new ways and with products that include the SmartThings family. This is the vision, bringing these together in a single ecosystem… giving consumers options.’

Samsung also announced it’s working with partners such as the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) to set common industry standards between connected devices. Samsung said it spent $14 billion on R&D in 2017, and now has over 65,000 engineers and designers.

