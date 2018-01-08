Samsung Family Hub smart fridge adds Bixby and SmartThings control for 2018

Samsung will be continuing its Family Hub refrigerator range into 2018, with the addition of new smart features as it comes under attack from the LG Instaview ThinQ rival.

Like models from previous years, the Samsung Family Hub features a large touchscreen panel in the door, with numerous online apps and services available to interact with. Various music streaming apps and live radio channels can be streamed through the fridge, with an AKG speaker system built into the appliance.

But this year, the Family Hub also gets SmartThings support - Samsung's own Internet of Things ecosystem that works with thousands of other smart home devices. You can answer your Ring doorbell through the refrigerator screen, for example, seeing who is standing at your doorstep in the process.

You can also use it to adjust your smart thermostat, or check out other security or baby cameras dotted around the home.

Bixby voice control has been added too, so you don't always need to use your hands if, say, they are covered in flour. You can also have the latest news read out, or the weather or calendar entries. And Bixby learns individual voices, so will personalise answers depending on who asks.

Samsung provides a View Inside app for smartphones that will show you what's inside your Family Hub fridge, even when out shopping, but this year introduces intelligent learning app Meal Planner too. It can suggest recipes based on food preferences, dietary restrictions and even food expiration dates.

Price is yet to be revealed, but the Samsung Family Hub 2018 refrigerator will be available from this spring.