Samsung VR7000 Star Wars limited edition Powerbots use the CycloneForce, Luke

Samsung has partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm for a duo of limited edition Star Wars versions of its VR7000 Powerbot robotic vacuum cleaner.

A Darth Vader version comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and own remote control, while a Stormtrooper model is designed around the iconic helmet of a soldier of the Empire.

As well as the external likeness to Star Wars characters, they both also feature unique sound effects. The Darth Vader version, for example, makes the breathing sounds so synonymous with the Sith lord.

"We are very pleased to be part of the excitement leading up to the release of The Last Jedi and to be launching our limited edition Powerbot in partnership with Star Wars fans," said B.S. Suh, executive vice president of Samsung's digital appliances arm.

"We are confident the Star Wars limited edition of the VR7000 will be a big hit."

Each cleaner has suction capacity power of 10W. They feature Samsung's proprietary (and aptly named) CycloneForce and Edge Clean Master tech to clean close to walls and edges.

They can also remember your rooms through Visionary Mapping Plus technology and come with plenty of other smart features to boot.

UK availability and price is yet to be revealed.