  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Samsung smart home news

Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi takes on Google Wifi with smart home skills to boot

|
Samsung Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi takes on Google Wifi with smart home skills to boot
Best Amazon Echo deals for January 2019
Best Amazon Echo deals for January 2019

- Able to cover up to 7,500 square feet with mesh network

- Up to five units can be used

- Also works as SmartThings Hub

Mesh Wi-Fi networks are gaining in popularity, as a way to ensure a whole house is covered in wireless internet connectivity without resorting to powerline extenders. Google Wifi is one of the best know on the market, and has tested well in reviews, including our own.

Now Samsung wants a slice of that action, and what's more, it adds SmartThings technology to the mix.

A Connect Home system comes in a three-pack for $379.99 (£295), with a trio of Connect Home Wi-Fi devices included in order to cover a building of up to 1,500 square feet with wireless connectivity. An additional (or single) unit costs $169.99.

Like Google Wifi, it creates a mesh network, with one unit cabled to your modem or existing router (in modem mode) and subsequent devices each connected wirelessly to each other. They ensure the Wi-Fi bandwidth available is even around the home.

Up to five Samsung Connect Home devices can be installed, which can technically cover an area up to 7,500 square feet.

Where the Samsung system differs from others is that a Connect Home can also double as a SmartThings Hub. That means you can use it to drive and connect hundreds of compatible smart home devices, including lighting, music systems, voice assistants, cameras and even door locks.

Samsung Connect Home will be available in the US from 2 July in Best Buy stores and online. A Samsung Connect Home Pro, with faster processing and more antennas for even more stable connectivity will be available, priced at $249.99.

PopularIn Smart Home
Hive Hub 360 review: Not quite a complete revolution
Google Home deals for January 2019: Google Home Mini now $29 or £29
Sharp adds Alexa to new smart kitchen appliances range
Ring Door View Cam initial review: A connected doorbell perfect for apartment renters
The best new Alexa devices: AI-powered TVs, fridges, mirrors and more
Buy two Amazon Echo Dots for £59.99, saving £40
Comments