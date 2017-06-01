Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi takes on Google Wifi with smart home skills to boot

Mesh Wi-Fi networks are gaining in popularity, as a way to ensure a whole house is covered in wireless internet connectivity without resorting to powerline extenders. Google Wifi is one of the best know on the market, and has tested well in reviews, including our own.

Now Samsung wants a slice of that action, and what's more, it adds SmartThings technology to the mix.

A Connect Home system comes in a three-pack for $379.99 (£295), with a trio of Connect Home Wi-Fi devices included in order to cover a building of up to 1,500 square feet with wireless connectivity. An additional (or single) unit costs $169.99.

Like Google Wifi, it creates a mesh network, with one unit cabled to your modem or existing router (in modem mode) and subsequent devices each connected wirelessly to each other. They ensure the Wi-Fi bandwidth available is even around the home.

Up to five Samsung Connect Home devices can be installed, which can technically cover an area up to 7,500 square feet.

Where the Samsung system differs from others is that a Connect Home can also double as a SmartThings Hub. That means you can use it to drive and connect hundreds of compatible smart home devices, including lighting, music systems, voice assistants, cameras and even door locks.

Samsung Connect Home will be available in the US from 2 July in Best Buy stores and online. A Samsung Connect Home Pro, with faster processing and more antennas for even more stable connectivity will be available, priced at $249.99.