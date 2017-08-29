Samsung Family Hub fridges to get voice support in UK and Europe too

Samsung introduced its second generation Family Hub refrigerator at CES 2017 and, ahead of the IFA 2017 consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, has announced that European users will soon be able to use one of its highlight features: voice control.

European languages will be added to the Family Hub's operating system in a phased roll out for the rest of 2017. That includes British English, German, French and Italian. As each language is added, that country's respective voice recognition feature will be activated.

The Family Hub fridge already has voice control abilities in the US and South Korea.

In addition, Samsung has added Samsung Connect support to its Family Hub fridge range. You can now use the refrigerator to interact with other IoT devices, including Samsung's own AddWags washing machines and Powerbot vacuum cleaners.

The Family Hub 2.0 series of fridges were launched earlier this year, with 10 separate models available across different territories. The range comprises 3-door, 4-door and 4-door Flex models.

As well as voice recognition, app support and even Spotify, Family Hub refrigerators can show you what's inside by way of internal cameras so you don't even have the open the door to see what you need to buy on your weekly shop.

Samsung has partnered with over 100 services globally in order to offer on-screen features, such as grocery shopping and recipes. You can show a recipe on the built-in 21.5-inch display, for example.

The latest models sport a redesigned user interface and the ability for each family member to create their very own personal profile with an avatar. Each profile has its own digital bulletin board where you can share photos, calendars and memos by connecting through the Family Hub app for smartphones.