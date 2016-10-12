  1. Home
  Smart Home
  Smart Home news
  Samsung smart home news

Samsung now sells smart built-in home appliances like wall ovens

Samsung sells smart home appliances like refrigerators and washers, but up until now, it never offered smart built-in appliances.

The South Korean company on Tuesday introduced a new line of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled wall ovens, cooktops, and range hoods. These appliances, which will be available starting in November, work with Samsung's SmartThings Hub, which lets you connect and remotely control all of your smart products from one place. The new line is expensive, but we're sure there are premium consumers out there who are interested.

Prices will range from $1,100 for the cooktops and range hood to $4,000 for the double wall oven. There are double- and single-wall ovens that cost between $2,199 to $3,999. With them, you can control and monitor your cooking food from your phone. The gas cooktops cost between $1,199 to $1,699, while the electric are $1,099 to $1,499, and the induction ones are $2,099 to $2,499.

The smart range hoods cost between $1,099 to $1,299, you can sync them with the cooktops. You'll of course need to do a bit of home remodeling in order to outfit your house with these appliances, which will further increase your total.

But if you're up for the expense and challenge, Samsung's new built-in products should suit your needs.

There's no word yet on UK pricing and availability. 

