Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator comes with giant 21.5-inch screen and camera to spy on your food

Samsung has launched a connected "smart" fridge with a huge built-in display allowing you to surf the internet, check your email, or send a text while you search for that bag of frozen peas.

Called the Family Hub Refrigerator and set to launch at CES in Las Vegas this week, the company hasn't detailed when the fridge will be available or how much it will cost, but has said that it will feature a 21.5-inch, 1080p monitor for you to access stuff.

In addition to the screen we also know that it will come with stereo speakers, either run the company's Tizen Operating System or Android, and have an interior camera so people can see what's in the fridge remotely so they can see just how much milk they've got left.

Trying to be more than just a tablet stuck on the fridge door, the Family Hub Fridge comes with a recipe manager app that seemingly displays recipes based on the ingredients you have in the fridge. You'll also be told when food stored inside is about to go bad.

If that wasn't enough to excite you, Samsung says that the fridge will also double as a hub for its SmartThings system, allowing you to use the fridge as a hub to control other connected devices in your home.

It's not the first time Samsung has launched an intelligent fridge or white good product. In 2014 the company launched a washing machine that had the ability to text you when it had finished cleaning your clothes.