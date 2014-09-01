  Samsung Smart Home lets you S Voice control your home, SDK coming soon

Samsung has announced an expansion of its Smart Home portfolio at IFA 2014.

Samsung Smart Home was announced at CES 2014, and launched in April, with the aim of tying together your domestic appliances and your home environment to give you smartphone control.

Samsung hasn't said too much about Smart Home since then - although it did acquire home automation company SmartThings for $200 million in August - but has today confirmed that Smart Home will now include third-party devices.

That was always on Samsung's road map, and it looks like IP cameras and digital door locks are on the agenda. Samsung hasn't mentioned specifically what brands or products are now compatible, but talks instead about services, giving the example of receiving an alert when your door is opened, and being able to access the camera to see who it is.

You'll be able to set your aircon, activate your robot vacuum cleaner, or turn on your lights, using S Voice through your Galaxy smartphone or Gear smartwatch and there will also be a geolocation service so, rather like Hive or Tado, you can have devices automatically turn on when you get close to home.

Samsung has also mentioned energy monitoring, saying that Smart Home will keep track of consumption and let you know the energy costs of your power-hungry devices.

The Samsung Smart Home SDK will be released later in 2014 - we suspect in time for the Samsung Developer Conference in November - where we know that SmartThings will also be on the agenda.

Smart home is very much the buzzword of 2014. Not only do you have Samsung involved, but Apple's HomeKit is part of iOS 8, expected to be launched within the next few weeks alongside the iPhone 6.