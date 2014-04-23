Samsung WW9000 smart washing machine offers full LCD touchscreen, smartphone-like controls

Samsung has announced a new washing machine and as far as a machine to clean your clothes go, it looks pretty good.

The Samsung WW9000 design has been completely stripped back offering just two buttons on the front of the appliance, along with a full LCD touchscreen. It's so seamless that you won't even find a visible detergent drawer.

The touchscreen is very easy to use and it is very obviously an extension of your smartphone, whether that is iOS, Android or Windows Phone.

You can swipe left and right to get to the different programmes and touching the temperature, spin speed or rinse will bring up a slider control menu option, allowing you to change each easily.

Specific programmes such as delicates will have a maximum temperature so you won't be able to change the temperature to 60 degrees for example, making sure you don't damage a favourite silk top.

You can also swipe down from the top of the touchscreen and you will be greeted with more options and settings, very similar to how you use a smartphone and because of this the way you operate the touchscreen is very intuitive.

The washing machine is said to be for the "time poor consumer" and it is Wi-Fi connected, allowing you to control it via the Samsung Smart Washer app.

While you might think the idea of starting your washing machine from your smartphone is a gimmick, it could come in handy if you don't know what time you will be home that evening.

It would require you to put in your load into the 10kg drum before you left the house, but after that you can control the machine from the app whether you are in or out of the house, as long as you have internet connection.

The WW9000 also comes with the company's Smart Check feature that allows you to find out what is wrong with it if something isn't working properly. You can find out from the app or the touchscreen itself, but the app features a barcode scanner that you use to scan the error code on the display and it will tell you if you need to change a filter or call a technician.

There are four sensors on the machine comprising water level, detergent, weight sensor and soil sensor so the WW9000 will be able to determine how dirty your clothes are, how big the load is and how much detergent is needed to clean them.

Strangely but also rather cleverly, the detergent tray is located inside the door and requires you to pull it out, which is easy enough to do. It has space for detergent and fabric softener and Samsung says it will hold enough detergent for around 19 washes.

The Samsung WW9000 offers 22 programmes including six special programmes such as gardening and cooking. It operates at 46 decibels, which the company claims is market leading and it has a maximum spin speed of 1600rpm.

If you want to make washing your clothes super smart, you can get your hands on the Samsung WW9000 from John Lewis (exclusively for one month) for £1700 from 5 May, so it isn't the cheapest on the market, but it's definitely a gadget appliance.