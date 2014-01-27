  Samsung's WW9000 smart washing machine lets you control your laundry remotely

Washing machines don't make a regular appearance on Pocket-lint, mainly because they just wash clothes, right? Well, Samsung's WW9000 does a little more than that. In fact, you can control it from your smartphone.

Previous Samsung washing machines have featured Smart Check, but this is the first model to introduce Smart Control, allowing you to remotely control and monitor your machine from your smartphone.

For example, it will let you pause or start a cycle using your device, as well as obtain notifications about a cycle you are already running, such as how long there is left and when the cycle has completed.

According to Russell Owens, head of home appliances at Samsung: "Our ecobubble washing machine range has always pushed the boundaries in terms of offering our customers innovative features that make their lives simpler when it comes to doing the laundry.

"We believe our new WW9000 washing machine will change the way laundry appliances are perceived within the home."

The Samsung WW9000 comes with a 5-inch colour touch display, along with features such as Most Used that remembers which cycles you use frequently and your preferred washing options, as well as Favourites that allows you to personalise your wash cycle in terms of spin speed and temperature.

There are also a range of washing cycles including Cooking & Dining for food and grease marks, along with Active Sports and Working & Everyday.

The Samsung WW9000 washing machine will be available from May 2014, with pricing subject to individual retailers.