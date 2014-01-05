  Samsung Smart Home to integrate home control, from TVs to washing machines

Samsung is to unveil Samsung Smart Home at CES 2014, which the Korean company says will lay the platform framework for a connected and integrated home.

Samsung Smart Home will focus on control, viewing and customer service, but the aim is to encompass all things, from your TV to your smartphone, but adding in lighting, air conditioning, remote locking, monitoring, healthcare and everything else you can think of.

A new platform, simply known as Smart Home software protocol (SHP), will provide the common interface through which Samsung products will be able to communicate. In the home they can be part of a common network, with a cloud-based home server providing integration with Samsung's mobile products, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 or Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

The news may not come as much of a surprise, considering the wide connectivity of Samsung's smart TVs, and its app-controlled smart appliances, like fridges and washing machines.

You'll be able to control one device simply from another, like lights or air conditioning, as well as view the status of those devices when you're out of the house. You'll also be able to access cameras in devices to view your home, control your appliances and get alerts for things like appliance servicing.

There will also be voice control. You'll be able to dictate commands to your Galaxy Gear. For example, you can say "going out" to your smartwatch and Smart Home will make the necessary changes.

The new brand for Samsung Smart Home will be unveilled at CES 2014 in Las Vegas this week, with integration of alliances and products rolling out in the first half of 2014.

But Samsung Smart Home isn't going to be limited only to Samsung's products, as the company says it will also be integrating third-party partner solutions, although at this stage we're not sure if that's going to let you do things like control Philips Hue lightbulbs or your Belkin WeMo light switch. It's clear, however, that Samsung wants to take over your connected home and let you control it all through the Smart Home app.

"With Samsung Smart Home, we are bringing our capabilities as the world's number-one manufacturer of smart devices to make the connected home a reality for consumers today," said Wonpyo Hong, president of the media solutions centre at Samsung.

"In the coming days, we will continue to roll out better home services to our consumers to enable them to keep enjoying a brand-new experience of 'Smart Living and Beyond'."

The first products to benefit from Smart Home will be Samsung's smart TVs, appliances and smartphones.