  Samsung unveils HomeSync media streamer for the living room

Samsung is expanding its reach into the living room with the announcement of its HomeSync media streamer at Mobile World Congress 2013.

The small-box plays an Apple TV-like role, hooking up to a user's television and delivering 1080p content over Wi-Fi. It features a 1TB hard drive that can sync with multiple devices, including Galaxy smartphones.

Additionally, the HomeSync features eight accounts per house hold for personal collections. The accounts have a password-protected area that keeps content away from the shared area for a bit of privacy.

Samsung is being vague about the overall user interface of the HomeSync, but given that it runs Android Jelly Bean, we bet it doesn't shy too far away from what we've seen before. Samsung says the HomeSync will feature the company's custom media player and access to the Google Play Store, so running Angry Birds on your TV doesn't sound out of the question.

As for internal processing power, HomeSync features a 1.7GHz dual core processor, 1GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI, and USB.

Samsung says the HomeSync will be available in select countries this April. No details on pricing or availability.

Pocket-lint will be covering Mobile World Congress 2013 right from the trade show floor to bring you the latest. We're hoping to bring you a closer look at the HomeSync as soon as possible. Samsung also announced its new Note 8.0 tablet ahead of the event.

Is this the Google TV we've been waiting for?