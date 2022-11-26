(Pocket-lint) - Roborock, the leading manufacturer of robotic vacuum cleaners, is offering amazing deals on its products for Black Friday. Roborock's products are known for their amazing suction power, intelligent navigation, sonic mopping, and powerful app control. This Black Friday, Roborock offers up to 44% off on some of its best products, including the Roborock S7, S7+, S7 MaxV series, E5MOP, E5MAX, Q5 series, Q7 series, and Dyad.

The top-of-the-line Roborock S7 MaxV+ is available at a discounted price of $869.99, down from its regular price of $1159.99. The E5MOP has the biggest discount - it’s available for only $199.99, down 44% from its regular price of $359.99. These are some of the best deals available on robot vacuum cleaners this Black Friday, so if you're in the market for one, check out Roborock's website - you won’t be disappointed.

This article highlights some of the most attractive deals on Roborock vacuum cleaners.

Roborock S7

Sales Price : $649.99

Deal Price : $409.99

Discount : $240 (37% OFF)

Date : 11/24-12/4

The Roborock S7 is a top-of-the-line robot vacuum cleaner that has won 17 Best of CES 2021 awards. This is due to its top-of-the-line features, such as its sonic mopping technology, which scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute, and its VibraRise mop that lifts when a carpet is detected. Additionally, the Roborock S7 has a multi-directional floating brush, 600g mop pressure, and 2500P HyperForce suction, making it one of the most advanced robot vacuum cleaners on the market.

Roborock S7+

Sales Price : $949.98

Deal Price : $679.99

Discount : $270 (28% OFF)

Date : 11/24-12/4

The Roborock S7+ comes with self-empty dock support, so you won't have to worry about emptying the vacuum's dustbin yourself. The S7+ will automatically empty itself when it's docked, so you can just sit back and relax. The sonic vibration technology helps to loosen dirt and debris from surfaces so that the vacuum can pick it up more easily. And thanks to LiDAR navigation with adaptive route algorithms, it can create a map of your home as it cleans so that it can more efficiently navigate its way around.

Roborock S7 MaxV

Sales Price : $859.99

Deal Price : $639.99

Discount : $220 (26% OFF)

Date : 11/20-12/4

The Roborock S7 MaxV is one of the most advanced cleaning machines on the market. It features ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance, which allows the machine to intelligently navigate around obstacles in its path. Additionally, its real-time video call feature allows you to video call anywhere in your home, so you can see exactly what the machine is doing at all times or talk to pets and children. Furthermore, with a maximum suction of 5100Pa in Max+ mode, it can deep clean even the most stubborn dirt and grime.

Roborock S7 MaxV+

Sales Price : $1159.99

Deal Price : $869.99

Discount : $290 (25% OFF)

Date : 11/20-12/4

When cleaning your home, the Roborock S7 MaxV+ is the total package. It offers powerful suction, long battery life, and an automatic dust collection system that can go up to 120 days without needing to be emptied. Its multi-stage filtration system keeps the air in your home fresh and clean. And if that wasn't enough, the S7 MaxV+ can also mop floors and vacuum carpets in one go, making it incredibly efficient for large homes.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Sales Price : $1399.99

Deal Price : $1059.99

Discount : $340 (24% OFF)

Date : 11/24-12/4

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a powerful robotic vacuum cleaner with several impressive features. One of the most notable features is that it can automatically empty its dustbin and refill its water tank, making it very easy to keep it running smoothly. Additionally, the S7 MaxV has a mopping range of up to 3230 sqft (300 sqm), making it great for cleaning larger homes. With a dustbin capacity of 7-weeks, it’s a completely automatic system.

Roborock E5MOP

Sales Price : $359.99

Deal Price : $199.99

Discount : $160 (44% OFF)

Date : 11/24-12/4

The E5MOP is a true hybrid of a vacuum and a mop, allowing you to clean your floors in the most efficient way possible. The OpticEye and dual gyroscopes allow the E5MOP to navigate your home flawlessly, avoiding obstacles and getting into tight spaces. Plus, the vacuum and mop function simultaneously – so you can clean and polish your floors in one go! And with 2500PA HyperForce suction, this machine can tackle even the toughest dirt and grime.

Roborock S5Max

Sales Price : $549.99

Deal Price : $379.99

Discount : $170 (31% OFF)

Date : 11/1-11/30

The Roborock S5Max is ideal for precise and efficient cleaning. You can set a preferred water flow for each room in your home, making it suitable for rooms with different carpeting or flooring types. The robot uses precision LiDAR navigation and adaptive route algorithms to plan the most efficient path for cleaning. Furthermore, the suction power of 2000Pa is powerful enough to clean most types of homes and floors. You can also save No-Go Zones, No-Mop Zones, and Invisible Walls to indicate areas your vacuum cleaner shouldn’t enter.

Roborock E5

Sales Price : $289.99

Deal Price : $179.99

Discount : $110 (38% OFF)

Date : 11/24-12/4

The Roborock E5 is equipped with OpticEye and dual gyroscopes, and it can use a z-shape path to clean quickly and efficiently. You can control every element of your robot via the app, meaning you can start, stop, and schedule cleaning even when you're not at home. Finally, the E5 has a 2500PA HyperForce suction and can clean for up to 200 minutes in one go. As such, this robot can clean your home quickly, effectively, and without you needing to lift a finger.

Roborock Dyad

Sales Price : $449.99

Deal Price : $314.99

Discount : $135 (30% OFF)

Date : 11/20-12/4

Roborock Dyad is a unique vacuum cleaner with two roller motors and a multi-roller cleaning head that quickly removes dirt, dust, or hair on your floors. The full-length front roller with the two rear rollers ensures no single spot is missed, and the brushes clean themselves as you clean the floor. Plus, the Roborock Dyad will automatically adjust the water flow and suction power based on the type of flooring you have, making it truly effortless to keep your home clean.

Roborock Q5

Sales Price : $429.99

Deal Price : $299.99

Discount : $130 (30% OFF)

Date : 11/20-12/4

The Q5 boasts a powerful 2700Pa suction that can handle even the most stubborn dirt and debris. Plus, with the auto-empty dock, you'll never have to worry about emptying the vacuum yourself. In addition to its deep cleaning power, the Roborock Q5 also features precision mapping with PreciSense LiDAR, which allows it to find the most efficient path to clean your home. With no-go zones and invisible walls, you can customize the vacuum's cleaning path to avoid areas you don't want it to go.

Roborock Q5+

Sales Price : $699.99

Deal Price : $479.99

Discount : $220 (31% OFF)

Date : 11/20-12/4

The Roborock Q5+ is one of the most powerful and versatile robotic vacuums on the market. The Q5+ is equipped with an automatically emptying dustbin, so you won't have to worry about constantly emptying it yourself. The 2.5L dust bag can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt, so you can go about your daily life without worrying about your vacuum cleaner. The Q5+ has a maximum suction power of 2700 Pa, so it can remove the most stubborn dirt and debris.

Roborock Q7+

Sales Price : $799.99

Deal Price : $549.99

Discount : $250 (31% OFF)

Date : 11/20-12/4

When you buy the Roborock Q7+, you're getting a state-of-the-art cleaning machine that can vacuum and mop your floors at the same time. It's perfect for homes with pets or children, as it can easily pick up all dirt, dust, and hair. The Q7+ also has a built-in dock that can automatically empty its dustbin, so you never have to worry about getting full. And with a run time of up to 180 minutes, you can easily clean your entire home.

Roborock Q7Max

Sales Price : $599.99

Deal Price : $399.99

Discount : $200 (33% OFF)

Date : 11/20-12/4

Roborock Q7Max is a new and powerful robot vacuum with 4200 Pa suction. It can vacuum and mop simultaneously, making your life easier. Additionally, its PreciSense LiDAR navigation can clean your floors more intelligently while avoiding obstacles. Plus, with its combined 470ml dustbin & 350ml water tank, you don't have to worry about refilling it often. Lastly, its multi-directional floating all-rubber brush can reach tight spaces and corners, ensuring that your floors are clean and dust-free.

Roborock Q7Max+

Sales Price : $869.99

Deal Price : $599.99

Discount : $270 (31% OFF)

Date : 11/20-12/4

The Roborock Q7Max+ is a high-end robotic vacuum cleaner with several features that make it worth the investment. For starters, the Q7Max+ has a dust bag that can store up to seven weeks of debris, so you don’t have to worry about emptying the bin every couple of days. Additionally, the Q7Max+ has a maximum suction power of 4200Pa, making it one of the strongest robotic vacuum cleaners on the market, capable of removing the hardest stains and debris. The Q7Max+ also offers 30 water flow levels so you can fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and carpets.