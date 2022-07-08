Roborock offers the best discounts ever for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Roborock, one of the world’s leading brands for robot vacuum cleaners, has just announced that it’s offering the best discounts ever for Prime Day. Throughout July, Roborock will offer amazing discounts on some of their most popular products, including the critically-acclaimed S5 Max and S7. You can get the Roborock vacuum cleaners for discounts ranging from $90 to $239.99, making robot vacuum cleaners incredibly accessible to renters and homeowners alike.

If you’re tired of manually vacuuming and mopping your home, it’s the perfect time to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner. Different Roborock vacuum cleaners will go on sale at different periods throughout July, so we encourage you to go through our list of Roborock deals now and stay prepared. Below, we introduce you to some of the best Roborock vacuum cleaners and their Prime Day promotions, some of which are the biggest discounts Roborock has ever offered!

MSRP : $549.99

Deal Price : $349.99

Discount : $200 (36 per cent OFF)

Validity : 12 to 16 July 2022



Roborock S5 Max is a robot vacuum cleaner and mop with LiDAR navigation system and selective room cleaning capabilities. Once you set the right water flow, the vacuum cleaner will automatically vacuum and mop the floors throughout your home, adjusting the water flow according to the time and room. You can also save up to 4-levels of maps, no-go zones, and no-mop zones, ensuring optimal customization of the vacuuming and mopping schedule.

MSRP : $649.99

Deal Price : $429.99

Discount : $220 (34 per cent OFF)

Validity : 12 to 16 July 2022



Another device getting its steepest discount ever is the Roborock S7. It's an extremely powerful robot vacuum cleaner with a suction force of 2500PA, which is enough to dislodge and lift up the hardest stains, debris, and dirt from deep within the fibres of your carpets. This vacuum cleaner automatically lifts when it detects a carpet, so it doesn’t mop or damage your carpets. Thanks to the sonic mopping technology, it can scrub up to 3,000 times per minute, ensuring the cleanest results.

MSRP : $949.98

Deal Price : $709.99

Discount : $239.99 (25 per cent OFF)

Validity : 12 to 16 July 2022



Roborock S7+ is a robot vacuum cleaner and sonic mop with unique self-empty dock support, and like the two devices above, this is the best discount Roborock has ever offered on it. The self-empty dock automatically empties the contents of the dock into the dust bag, so you don’t have to empty the vacuum cleaner manually for 120 days. Furthermore, thanks to the ultrasonic carpet detection feature, it can help you avoid mopping carpets. The multi-layer air filtration system also captures 99.99 per cent of particles.

MSRP : $859.99

Deal Price : $769.99

Discount : $90 (10 per cent OFF)

Validity : 12 to 13 July 2022



Roborock S7 MaxV is a robot vacuum and sonic mop with an incredibly powerful 5100Pa suction force. This is Roborock’s latest model, and it’s several times more powerful than traditional robot vacuum cleaners. The ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance system uses a specialized camera to identify all obstacles, and the LED system allows it to navigate at night, ensuring optimal obstacle avoidance. It also features video call, so you can call and see anyone at home.

MSRP : $1159.99

Deal Price : $1029.99

Discount : $130 (11 per cent OFF)

Validity : 12 to 13 July 2022



Roborock S7 MaxV Plus further enhances the latest Roborock vacuum cleaner. It features automatic dust collection and a multi-stage filtration system that allows you to collect dust, keep your home fresh, and go up to 120 days without emptying the device. Furthermore, the powerful 5100Pa suction force and the sonic vibration technology allow it to clean the hardest stains and debris without a problem. It uses LiDAR navigation to map your home.

MSRP : $699.99

Deal Price : $489.99

Discount : $210 (30 per cent OFF)

Validity : 8 to 13 July 2022



Roborock Q5+ is a self-empty robot vacuum cleaner that allows you to go hands-free for 7 weeks. It comes with a 2.5L dust bag, which is automatically loaded with the dust and debris collected by the vacuum cleaner. Furthermore, the PreciSense LiDAR Navigation system creates precise maps that can be viewed in 3D, and the powerful 2700Pa suction force ensures no debris or dust particles are left behind.

MSRP : $429.99

Deal Price : $309.99

Discount : $120 (28 per cent OFF)

Validity : 8 to 13 July 2022



Roborock Q5 is a powerful robot vacuum cleaner with the best discount ever. An upgraded version of the Roborock S4 Max, the Q5 easily suctions dust, debris, pet hair, and other impurities. The Q5 is also compatible with the Auto Empty Dock Pure, which can collect and store up to 7 weeks of dust. Furthermore, the LiDAR navigation allows the vacuum cleaner to explore your entire home with minimal input.

MSRP : $359.99

Deal Price : $199.99

Discount : $160 (44 per cent OFF)

Validity : 12 to 13 July 2022



Roborock E5 Mop is an incredibly powerful robot vacuum cleaner with a suction force of 2500Pa. The E5 is already a budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaner, but the Prime Day promotion makes it one of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners on the market. It can simultaneously vacuum and mop over 1600 sqft with a 180ml SnapMop system, which can remove fine dust particles and debris with the utmost ease.

MSRP : $799.99

Deal Price : $639.99

Discount : $160 (20 per cent OFF)

Validity : 12 to 13 July 2022



Roborock Q7+ comes with one of the best discounts ever. It’s a robot vacuum cleaner with a self-empty dock, which means the vacuum cleaner automatically empties the contents into the dust bag, which can hold up to 7 weeks of debris. Furthermore, thanks to PreciSense LiDAR navigation, simultaneous vacuum and mop functions, and 3D mapping, you don’t have to control the vacuum cleaner at all — it works without human input.

MSRP : $869.99

Deal Price : $695.99

Discount : $174 (20 per cent OFF)

Validity : 12 to 13 July 2022



Roborock Q7 Max+ is a robot vacuum and mop with an incredible discount of 20 per cent. It has a powerful 4200Pa suction force, so it can easily lift debris and pet hair from the floors. Thanks to the twin cleaning powers of the vacuum and the mop, you can ensure your floors are spotless. The mop can be adjusted with 30 water flow levels, so you can match the water flow to the floor type, room, and time.

MSRP : $449.99

Deal Price : $314.99

Discount : $135 (30 per cent OFF)

Validity : 12 to 16 July 2022



Roborock Dyad is a cordless wet dry vacuum cleaner with adaptive cleaning capabilities. The dual roller motors and multi-roller cleaning head can easily remove wet and dry stains from your floors, leaving them completely dry and clean. Furthermore, thanks to the full-length front roller, you can clean the edges of walls with one stroke. The brushes have a self-cleaning mechanism, so you don’t have to manually clean them.