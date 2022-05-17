(Pocket-lint) - Roborock is widely considered to be one of the world’s leading brands of ultra-intelligent robot vacuum cleaners. It has pioneered robot vacuum cleaners that use LiDAR navigation and multi-level mapping features to make the vacuum cleaning process completely automatic. Roborock vacuum cleaners automatically create custom maps for the entire home and clean according to specific schedules, so you don’t need to handle them manually.

Roborock is now releasing the affordable and budget-friendly Q Series, which will carry all the essential features of a robot vacuum cleaner at a lower price point. The Q Series, which will include Q5, Q5+, Q7, Q7+, Q7 Max, and Q7 Max+, is a budget-friendly series of Roborock vacuum cleaners that allows you to automate the entire home vacuuming process, making it specifically suitable for people with allergies.

For most people suffering from allergies, traditional vacuuming can be nothing short of painful. As you clean your home, the dust mites, pollen, pet hair, and dead skin cells can trigger awful allergies and running nose, making the experience thoroughly unpleasant. But Roborock’s vacuum cleaners automate the process, so you don’t have to handle the dust and debris yourself, making the process simple and comfortable.

Roborock is currently offering a massive $100 discount on Q5 and Q5+, the first vacuum cleaners released from the Q Series. The Q5 vacuum cleaners are normally available for $429.99 and $699.99, but you can get them for $329.99 or $599.99 from 17 to 23 May. If you like that deal, please continue reading to learn more about how Roborock brings new levels of convenience to allergy sufferers.

Individuals with allergies experience considerable discomfort when dealing with dust mites, pet hair, dirt, debris, and pollen dander. Even if you clean your home regularly, the debris and dust mites get trapped within the fibres of carpets, making them incredibly hard to eliminate. It’s not wise to wash your carpets regularly because the fibres will get ruined, and traditional vacuum cleaning doesn’t have enough power to remove the debris from deep within the fibres.

The Roborock Q5 and Q5+ have a powerful suction force of 2700Pa and a rubber bristle brush, making it extremely easy to remove all the dirt and debris caught within the fibres of the carpet. These robot vacuum cleaners automatically remove all the dirt from the carpet, ensuring your home is truly free from allergens. And the best part is that you don’t have to handle the dirt and debris yourself - the vacuum cleaner eliminates the allergens without human intervention.

Most robot vacuum cleaners need to be emptied on a regular basis. Even if you don’t have to do the cleaning yourself, you are exposed to the allergens when you empty the robot vacuum cleaner’s dust bag. But Roborock’s vacuum cleaners are specifically designed to minimize human intervention as much as possible. They accomplish that through two essential features - an incredibly powerful battery and an auto-empty feature.

Roborock Q5 and Q5+ are driven by a 5200mAh battery, which can last for several hours. Furthermore, they also come with a 2.5L dust bag and an auto-empty feature, which means you won’t have to manually clean the dust bag every other day. The debris will continue accumulating within the 2.5L bag for several weeks, and you will only have to handle it once every 7 weeks. Lower exposure to allergens means lower risks of a runny nose.

An average adult individual sheds 1.5 grams of skin per day. In addition to dead skin cells, the atmosphere in your home may also accumulate dirt, debris from outside, smoke fumes from cooking, pet hair, and other forms of allergens and debris. It only takes a few days for your home to collect enough debris and allergens that you suffer from constant allergic reactions, such as sneezing, wheezing, respiratory problems, and a running nose.

The Roborock Q5 and Q5+ can be automated to clean your home once, twice, thrice, or multiple times a week. The smartphone app allows you to set schedules for different zones or rooms within your home. You can also create no-go zones within your home, preventing the vacuum cleaner from entering specific spaces. Since it’s powered by a 5200mAh battery, the vacuum cleaner can clean the entire home at once.

Even if your home is too large for the vacuum cleaner to get through in one go, it can automatically return to the charging dock when the battery runs low. After charging to the necessary level, the vacuum cleaner will automatically start cleaning the rest of your home. Because of this feature, you don’t need to intervene. This vacuum cleaner regularly cleans the entire home, ensuring it’s always free from allergens.

In addition to Roborock Q5 and Q5+, the Q Series will also include Q7, Q7+, Q7 Max, and Q7 Max+. Roborock Q7 and Q7+ are robot vacuum cleaners with mops and LiDAR navigation - you can get the vacuum cleaner with or without the auto-empty dock. Furthermore, Roborock Q7 Max and Q7 Max+ are incredibly powerful vacuum cleaners with a 4,700Pa suction force and electric mopping capacities, with or without the auto-empty dock.

The Roborock Q5 and Q5+ will be available for purchase from 17 May in the United States. They are offering early bird discounts for Q5 and Q5+ until 23 May. You can purchase your chosen vacuum cleaner from the Roborock website, Amazon, or Walmart. Below, we provide a brief overview of the discounts on both products.

Original Price : $429.99

Discount $100 (23% OFF)

Discounted Price : $329.99

Discount Period : 17 to 23 May

Original Price : $699.99

Discount $100 (14% OFF)

Discounted Price : $599.99

Discount Period : 17 to 23 May

The Roborock Q Series gives you access to some of the most powerful robot vacuum cleaner features at a fraction of the usual cost, which is further discounted during the early bird period. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly yet powerful robot vacuum cleaner that can clean your entire home and liberate you from the symptoms of seasonal allergies, now might be a perfect time.